O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Reduces Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its position in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,904 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. FedEx accounts for approximately 1.0% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.5% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 1,468 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $467,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in FedEx by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,521 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of FedEx by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $20,822,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price target (down from $284.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FedEx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.83.

Shares of FDX opened at $258.85 on Friday. FedEx Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $194.29 and a fifty-two week high of $308.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.36. The stock has a market cap of $61.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.12. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 4.65%.The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

