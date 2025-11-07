Leerink Partnrs Expects Higher Earnings for Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs upped their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report released on Tuesday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.93 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.81. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $5.31 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $5.79 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $6.31 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Henry Schein has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.880-4.960 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Henry Schein from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research set a $79.00 price target on Henry Schein and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.08.

Henry Schein Trading Down 2.7%

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $70.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.65. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $82.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. CW Advisors LLC now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 22,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

