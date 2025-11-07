What is Sidoti Csr’s Forecast for III FY2025 Earnings?

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Information Services Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 4th. Sidoti Csr analyst M. Riddick now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Information Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Information Services Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on III. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Information Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Information Services Group from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Information Services Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Shares of III stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Information Services Group has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.92. The company has a market capitalization of $279.05 million, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of III. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new position in Information Services Group during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Information Services Group by 250.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Information Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 5th. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

