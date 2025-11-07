Sprott Physical Gold Trust $PHYS Stock Holdings Lifted by O Brien Greene & Co. Inc

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 540,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,014 shares during the quarter. Sprott Physical Gold Trust comprises 4.5% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc owned 0.12% of Sprott Physical Gold Trust worth $13,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHYS. Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 66.7% during the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PHYS opened at $30.17 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $33.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

