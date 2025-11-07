B. Riley Boosts Earnings Estimates for Hudson Technologies

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report issued on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. The consensus estimate for Hudson Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $74.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.15 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HDSN. Zacks Research cut shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hudson Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Craig Hallum cut Hudson Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Hudson Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.75 to $10.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

HDSN opened at $6.70 on Friday. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $10.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $292.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 30.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Hudson Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 96,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hudson Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

