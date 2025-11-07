Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Acquires 1,665 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,355 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 104.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at J. M. Smucker

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. This represents a 24.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

NYSE:SJM opened at $104.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.64 and a 200 day moving average of $107.72. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $93.30 and a 52-week high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -32.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised J. M. Smucker to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.38.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

