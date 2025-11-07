Kura Oncology FY2025 EPS Forecast Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their FY2025 EPS estimates for Kura Oncology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Watsek now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.56) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($2.33). The consensus estimate for Kura Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.44) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Kura Oncology’s FY2026 earnings at ($3.64) EPS.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). Kura Oncology had a negative net margin of 208.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.42%. The company had revenue of $20.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.48 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KURA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Monday, October 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of Kura Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kura Oncology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Kura Oncology stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 6.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.30.

In related news, SVP Thomas James Doyle sold 4,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total value of $40,596.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 109,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,871.26. This trade represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mollie Leoni sold 12,314 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.94, for a total transaction of $110,087.16. Following the transaction, the insider owned 158,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,444.66. The trade was a 7.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 78,058 shares of company stock valued at $697,839 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Kura Oncology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kura Oncology by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period.

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. The company’s pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the menin-KMT2A interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable farnesyl transferase inhibitor combination with alpelisib for patients with PIK3CA-dependent HNSCC; and KO-2806, a farnesyl transferase inhibitor for the treatment of solid tumors.

