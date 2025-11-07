Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC Invests $226,000 in Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 1.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 341,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 5,175.8% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 206,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 202,372 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 43,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 186.3% during the first quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 149,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 322,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.31% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
RY has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Argus raised their target price on Royal Bank Of Canada from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a report on Friday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.50.
Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance
Shares of RY stock opened at $145.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.14 and its 200 day moving average is $134.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $149.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.
Royal Bank Of Canada Company Profile
Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Royal Bank Of Canada
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- DigitalOcean’s Tide Has Turned: Get Ready to Ride the Wave
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- CAVA Stock Looking for Direction After Earnings Miss
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- 3 Small AI Stocks Ready to Explode (All Under $20)
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank Of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.