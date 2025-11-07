What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for KYMR FY2025 Earnings?

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.40) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.26). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.05) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.32) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($3.37) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.99) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kymera Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ KYMR opened at $61.00 on Friday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $19.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -16.99 and a beta of 2.32.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 674.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $32,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,996,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,134,000 after acquiring an additional 689,547 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,622,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 121.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 896,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,535,000 after acquiring an additional 491,737 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 340.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 510,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Nello Mainolfi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $1,829,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 660,482 shares in the company, valued at $40,282,797.18. This trade represents a 4.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total value of $295,950.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 206,910 shares of company stock valued at $11,402,648. 16.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

