Contrasting Carbon Energy (CRBOD) and The Competition

Risk and Volatility

Carbon Energy has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Carbon Energy’s rivals have a beta of -27.51, meaning that their average share price is 2,851% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Carbon Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.1% of shares of all “Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Carbon Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of shares of all “Crude Petroleum & Natural Gas” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Carbon Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carbon Energy -38.38% -8.44% -2.43% Carbon Energy Competitors -35.09% 0.09% 4.78%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Carbon Energy $116.63 million $1.10 million -0.14 Carbon Energy Competitors $7.89 billion $165.83 million 30.66

This table compares Carbon Energy and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Carbon Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Carbon Energy. Carbon Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Carbon Energy rivals beat Carbon Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

About Carbon Energy

Carbon Energy Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids properties in the United States. It focuses on conventional and unconventional reservoirs, including shale, tight sand, and coalbed methane located in the Appalachian, Illinois, and Ventura Basins. As of December 31, 2018, it owned working interests in 7,100 net wells and royalty interests in approximately 900 wells located in California, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia, as well as had leasehold positions in approximately 340,700 net developed acres and approximately 1,319,200 net undeveloped acres. The company was formerly known as Carbon Natural Gas Company and changed its name to Carbon Energy Corporation in June 2018. Carbon Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

