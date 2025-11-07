O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 2.7% of O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1,214.3% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 92 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3,433.3% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 106 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 12,200.0% in the first quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $315.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $289.29 and a 200-day moving average of $288.18. The company has a market cap of $169.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $335.88.

Amgen Announces Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $5.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.63. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.600-21.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.57%.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 7,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amgen from $333.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Amgen from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amgen from $261.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Amgen from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.89.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.