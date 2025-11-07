Equities Analysts Set Expectations for LPX FY2025 Earnings

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued on Thursday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the building manufacturing company will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.82. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $5.27 per share.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LPX. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Monday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:LPX opened at $77.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.75. Louisiana-Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.80.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 10.34%.The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,802 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 32,589 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $220,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.3% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,058 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 500 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $50,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 29,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,002,528. The trade was a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

Further Reading

