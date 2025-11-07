Malaga Cove Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Danaher during the first quarter valued at about $7,175,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 8.6% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,924 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.6% during the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,283,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.06, for a total value of $586,324.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,706.06. The trade was a 11.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on DHR. Redburn Partners set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.39.

Danaher Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $210.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $149.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Corporation has a twelve month low of $171.00 and a twelve month high of $258.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.14.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.17. Danaher had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Danaher has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.800 EPS. Analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.39%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

