O Brien Greene & Co. Inc Takes $312,000 Position in Sprott Inc. $SII

O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new stake in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in Sprott during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sprott by 34.1% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sprott in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sprott Stock Up 0.2%

SII stock opened at $84.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.95. Sprott Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $89.58.

Sprott Increases Dividend

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Sprott had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $49.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.71 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Sprott’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Sprott’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SII shares. TD Securities downgraded shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sprott in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprott currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sprott Company Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

