Middleton & Co. Inc. MA Sells 1,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF $JMST

Middleton & Co. Inc. MA trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.86. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

