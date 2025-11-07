Head to Head Review: Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ) and Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF)

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) and Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Amrize and Fletcher Building, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amrize 0 5 6 1 2.67 Fletcher Building 1 0 0 0 1.00

Amrize currently has a consensus target price of $58.71, suggesting a potential upside of 18.00%. Fletcher Building has a consensus target price of $2.85, suggesting a potential upside of 77.01%. Given Fletcher Building’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fletcher Building is more favorable than Amrize.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amrize $11.70 billion 2.35 $1.27 billion $1.84 27.04 Fletcher Building N/A N/A N/A $0.49 3.27

This table compares Amrize and Fletcher Building”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Amrize has higher revenue and earnings than Fletcher Building. Fletcher Building is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amrize, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Amrize and Fletcher Building’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amrize N/A N/A N/A Fletcher Building N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.8% of Fletcher Building shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Amrize beats Fletcher Building on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amrize

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

About Fletcher Building

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments. The Building Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes building products used to build homes; and buildings and infrastructure, including insulations, plasterboards, laminate surfaces, and plastic and concrete piping for the commercial and residential markets. The Distribution segment distributes building, plumbing, and pipeline products under the PlaceMakers, Mico, and TUMU brands. The Concrete segment engages in the extraction of aggregates, and production of cement and concrete. The Residential and Development segment builds residential homes and apartments; and develops and sells residential and commercial land. The Construction segment builds and maintains public and commercial buildings, transport and utilities infrastructure, and buildings and infrastructure, as well as designs, constructs, and maintains roads and civil infrastructure. The Australia segment manufactures and distributes building materials, such as insulation, plasterboard, laminate surfaces, steel roofing, and plastic and concrete piping for a range of industries across Australia. The company was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Auckland, New Zealand.

