Horizon Investment Services LLC Makes New $238,000 Investment in The Boeing Company $BA

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,137 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Wallace Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.80.

In other Boeing news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $226.10 per share, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BA stock opened at $196.65 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.46 and a 200 day moving average of $213.49.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.44) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

