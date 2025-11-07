Cantor Equity Partners (CEPO) vs. The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Cantor Equity Partners (NASDAQ:CEPO – Get Free Report) is one of 89 publicly-traded companies in the “UNCLASSIFIED” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cantor Equity Partners to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantor Equity Partners N/A N/A N/A Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 0.86% 0.95% 0.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantor Equity Partners 1 0 0 0 1.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors 213 263 217 3 2.01

Insider and Institutional Ownership

As a group, “UNCLASSIFIED” companies have a potential upside of 78.46%. Given Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Cantor Equity Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

52.0% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.9% of shares of all “UNCLASSIFIED” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cantor Equity Partners and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cantor Equity Partners N/A -$80,000.00 87.00 Cantor Equity Partners Competitors $46.94 million -$19.62 million 95.96

Cantor Equity Partners’ competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Cantor Equity Partners. Cantor Equity Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Cantor Equity Partners competitors beat Cantor Equity Partners on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cantor Equity Partners

Cantor Equity Partners I, Inc. is a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on November 11, 2020 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

