ASML Holding N.V. $ASML Shares Bought by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 26.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in ASML were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,262,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in ASML by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 731,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $484,562,000 after purchasing an additional 367,505 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 91.6% in the first quarter. Amundi now owns 642,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $403,215,000 after buying an additional 307,214 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 61.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 708,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $469,183,000 after buying an additional 268,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ASML by 26.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 952,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $631,079,000 after buying an additional 199,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock opened at $1,029.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $947.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $813.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $404.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.88. ASML Holding N.V. has a 52 week low of $578.51 and a 52 week high of $1,086.11.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $6.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.27 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 47.74% and a net margin of 27.08%.The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. ASML’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding N.V. will post 25.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.857 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. This represents a $7.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.76%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Mizuho upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,051.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

