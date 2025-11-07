Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Upgraded by Zacks Research to Strong-Buy Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Proto Labs from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 80.94 and a beta of 1.23. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $55.90.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $135.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 2.91%.Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Proto Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.380 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Proto Labs by 7,380.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Proto Labs by 249.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 14.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $99,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

