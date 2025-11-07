Head-To-Head Survey: Banzai International (BNZI) vs. Its Peers

Banzai International (NASDAQ:BNZI – Get Free Report) is one of 45 publicly-traded companies in the “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Banzai International to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.8% of Banzai International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.5% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.1% of Banzai International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banzai International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banzai International -307.55% N/A -77.59% Banzai International Competitors -80.02% -31.51% -15.82%

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Banzai International has a beta of -0.61, meaning that its share price is 161% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banzai International’s rivals have a beta of 1.47, meaning that their average share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Banzai International and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Banzai International $9.02 million -$31.51 million -0.19 Banzai International Competitors $2.09 billion $125.38 million 3.95

Banzai International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Banzai International. Banzai International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Banzai International and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banzai International 1 0 1 0 2.00 Banzai International Competitors 426 1097 980 21 2.24

Banzai International presently has a consensus target price of $260.00, indicating a potential upside of 14,344.44%. As a group, “ADVERTISING/MKTG SVCS” companies have a potential upside of 53.33%. Given Banzai International’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Banzai International is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Banzai International rivals beat Banzai International on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Banzai International

Banzai International, Inc., a marketing technology company, provides data-driven marketing and sales solutions for various businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its products include Demio, a browser-based webinar platform with data and marketing features designed to help businesses engage with their audience through live events and on-demand, interactive video content; Boost, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution for social sharing by event registrants; and Reach, a SaaS and managed service to increase registration and attendance of marketing events. The company serves healthcare, financial services, e-commerce, technology, media, and other industries. Banzai International, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bainbridge Island, Washington.

