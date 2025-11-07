Comparing QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) and Semperit Ag Hld (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)

Semperit Ag Hld (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Free Report) and QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Semperit Ag Hld has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuidelOrtho has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Semperit Ag Hld and QuidelOrtho, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semperit Ag Hld 0 0 0 0 0.00 QuidelOrtho 3 3 2 0 1.88

Insider & Institutional Ownership

QuidelOrtho has a consensus price target of $38.80, indicating a potential upside of 82.50%. Given QuidelOrtho’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuidelOrtho is more favorable than Semperit Ag Hld.

99.0% of QuidelOrtho shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of QuidelOrtho shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Semperit Ag Hld and QuidelOrtho”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semperit Ag Hld $732.20 million 0.39 $12.44 million ($0.17) -20.41 QuidelOrtho $2.74 billion 0.53 -$2.05 billion ($6.54) -3.25

Semperit Ag Hld has higher earnings, but lower revenue than QuidelOrtho. Semperit Ag Hld is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QuidelOrtho, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Semperit Ag Hld and QuidelOrtho’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semperit Ag Hld -1.45% -2.20% -1.02% QuidelOrtho -16.10% 5.29% 2.43%

Summary

QuidelOrtho beats Semperit Ag Hld on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semperit Ag Hld

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through two segments: Semperit Industrial Applications and Semperit Engineered Applications. The company provides hydraulic and industrial hoses; conveyor belts; escalator handrails; profiles for windows, doors and facades, cable car rings, and ski foils; and products for railroad superstructures and toolmaking; and precision liquid silicone parts. It offers handrails; engineered solutions; and provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. It serves agriculture, bulk transportation systems, construction, manufacturing, health care, mining and port facilities, shipping, packing, household, renewable energy and power generation, process, steel, and automotive industries. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions. The Transfusion Medicine business unit offers immunohematology instruments and tests used for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions; and donor screening instruments and tests used for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The Point-of-Care business unit provides instruments and tests to provide rapid results across a continuum of point-of-care settings. The Molecular Diagnostics business unit offers polymerase chain reaction thermocyclers; amplification systems; and sample-to-result molecular instruments and tests for syndromic infectious disease diagnostics. The company sells its products directly to end users through a direct sales force; and through a network of distributors for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies, wellness screening centers, blood banks, and donor centers, as well as for individual, non-professional, and over-the-counter use. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

