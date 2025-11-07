Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.700-2.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.6 billion.

Park-Ohio Trading Down 8.9%

NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $19.19 on Friday. Park-Ohio has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Park-Ohio alerts:

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.18). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 1.73%.The company had revenue of $398.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.30 million. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS.

Park-Ohio Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is currently 24.63%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PKOH

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Park-Ohio news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford bought 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $83,506.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 911,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,261,189.48. The trade was a 0.46% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKOH. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the 2nd quarter worth $297,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Park-Ohio in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Park-Ohio by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 31,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Park-Ohio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park-Ohio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.