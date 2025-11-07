Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

TWO has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investments from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Two Harbors Investments from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Two Harbors Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Two Harbors Investments from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.36.

NYSE TWO opened at $9.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.41. Two Harbors Investments has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $992.09 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.30.

Two Harbors Investments (NYSE:TWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Two Harbors Investments had a negative net margin of 44.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of ($23.50) million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investments will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CIO Nicholas Letica sold 8,654 shares of Two Harbors Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $86,713.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 160,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,606,015.62. This trade represents a 5.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in Two Harbors Investments by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 3.9% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investments by 29.2% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 11.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management grew its stake in Two Harbors Investments by 6.0% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 26,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. invests in, finances, and manages mortgage servicing rights (MSRs), agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and other financial assets through RoundPoint in the United States. The company target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

