Coleford Investment Management Ltd. Has $29.10 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Coleford Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,227 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. American Express makes up 7.5% of Coleford Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Coleford Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $29,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter valued at $35,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $311.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, insider Douglas Tabish sold 2,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.61, for a total value of $894,359.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,515 shares in the company, valued at $894,359.15. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total transaction of $7,671,326.85. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 193,292 shares of company stock worth $65,363,878 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $365.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $251.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. American Express Company has a 1 year low of $220.43 and a 1 year high of $369.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $338.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 17th. The payment services company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company had revenue of $18.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.49 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.200-15.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Featured Articles

