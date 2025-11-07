Fidelity Total Bond ETF $FBND Shares Bought by Ipsen Advisor Group LLC

Ipsen Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after buying an additional 2,163 shares during the period. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC now owns 56,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FBND opened at $46.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.42 and a 200-day moving average of $45.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.28. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

