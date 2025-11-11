CENTRAL TRUST Co Sells 11,458 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

CENTRAL TRUST Co lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 218,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,458 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $40,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 480.6% during the second quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $218.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $385.84 billion, a PE ratio of 103.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $223.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.94. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 524.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 target price on shares of AbbVie and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.57.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

