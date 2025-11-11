iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF Shares Purchased by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Cascade Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $907,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,408,000. Finally, Retirement Solution LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $752,000. 75.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of IWF stock opened at $481.85 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $493.00. The stock has a market cap of $125.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $468.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

