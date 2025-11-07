Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. $EXPD Holdings Raised by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,279,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918,108 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 1.4% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $717,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 52.4% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 15,120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Sienna Gestion raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.4% during the second quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 79,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,443 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 24.6% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 238,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,226,000 after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $128.78.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $134.39 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $140.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.09. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 113.0%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total value of $201,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,279.67. This trade represents a 19.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.