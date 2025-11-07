Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Sold by Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC

Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,718 shares during the period. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at $30,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Dover by 51.7% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 1,005.9% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $178.50 on Friday. Dover Corporation has a 1-year low of $143.04 and a 1-year high of $222.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.07. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Dover Dividend Announcement

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Dover had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 12.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Dover from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on Dover in a report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on shares of Dover in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.55.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

