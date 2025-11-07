Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF $SPLG

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,396,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237,016 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 15,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $79.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.68. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $81.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

