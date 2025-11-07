Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Cantaloupe, Inc. $CTLP

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 17,540 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cantaloupe by 62.4% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Credit Industriel ET Commercial purchased a new stake in Cantaloupe in the 2nd quarter worth $1,126,000. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in Cantaloupe by 54.5% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 406,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 143,444 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $12,053,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at $3,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings raised Cantaloupe from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.

Cantaloupe Stock Performance

CTLP opened at $10.56 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Gaurav Singal sold 14,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $154,311.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 25,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,743.29. This trade represents a 35.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cantaloupe Profile

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30.

