Burney Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Arbor Realty Trust $ABR

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 50.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,025 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Arbor Realty Trust by 223.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 25,163.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,781 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $88,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ABR opened at $9.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 38.37 and a current ratio of 38.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.38. Arbor Realty Trust has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.76.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.7%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

ABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $10.00 price objective on Arbor Realty Trust and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Arbor Realty Trust Profile

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

