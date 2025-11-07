2,000 Shares in HCI Group, Inc. $HCI Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in HCI Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCI Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,432,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HCI Group during the 1st quarter valued at $274,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCI Group in the first quarter valued at $361,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $194.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.16. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $210.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.73.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $2.46. HCI Group had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 18.58%.The company had revenue of $216.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded HCI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.25.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

