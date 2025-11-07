Triglav Investments D.O.O. Raises Holdings in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Triglav Investments D.O.O. increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,616 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up 4.2% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $58,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 204,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,478,000 after buying an additional 30,733 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Broadcom by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 104,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,833,000 after buying an additional 24,148 shares during the last quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth $366,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,877 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 7,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.66, for a total transaction of $2,606,754.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 313,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,932,307.80. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 368,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.91, for a total transaction of $124,620,194.27. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,722,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,746,821,463.94. The trade was a 0.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 3,550 shares of company stock worth $1,227,869 and have sold 665,271 shares worth $225,464,248. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $415.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Arete Research upgraded Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $350.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp set a $460.00 price target on Broadcom in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on Broadcom from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $372.52.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 0.9%

Broadcom stock opened at $355.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.10 and a 12 month high of $386.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.82 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 31.59%.Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Broadcom has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.20%.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.