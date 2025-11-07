Susan Ward Buys 5,000 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) Director Susan Ward bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.04 per share, for a total transaction of $195,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 14,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,593.92. This trade represents a 50.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.14. Matador Resources Company has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $64.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.35.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The energy company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $939.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 13.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matador Resources by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Matador Resources by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,939 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 24th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.57.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

