Versor Investments LP Invests $278,000 in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $208,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 18.6% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,079 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 318.5% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 10,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total value of $24,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,693,556. The trade was a 51.58% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278 over the last ninety days. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.5%

MSI opened at $388.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $454.28 and a 200-day moving average of $436.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $387.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on MSI. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $465.00 price target (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Friday, October 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.50.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

