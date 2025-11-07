1,732 Shares in Hamilton Lane Inc. $HLNE Purchased by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Inc. (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.3% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 359,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 111.3% in the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE opened at $127.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.13. Hamilton Lane Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.98 and a 52 week high of $203.72. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.46. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $190.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.86 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hamilton Lane Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 19th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.13%.

In related news, major shareholder River 5 Ltd French sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $21,976,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 330,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,350,497.65. The trade was a 31.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLNE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Hamilton Lane from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research cut shares of Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.29.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

