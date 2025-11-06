Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT Shares Bought by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises about 1.6% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Woodside Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT opened at $272.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.60. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.11 and a fifty-two week high of $278.61. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

