Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF is Summit Wealth Group LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Summit Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Summit Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Summit Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Extended Market ETF worth $14,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 85.8% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $209.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.56. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.68 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

