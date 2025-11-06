Sound Shore Management Inc CT Boosts Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 32.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,025,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 252,375 shares during the period. Public Service Enterprise Group comprises 2.9% of Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sound Shore Management Inc CT’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $86,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 73.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PEG. UBS Group lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

NYSE:PEG opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $95.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.32. The company has a market cap of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 17.78%.The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

