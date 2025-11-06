First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Paychex by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the first quarter valued at $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Paychex by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAYX shares. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Paychex Price Performance

PAYX opened at $116.50 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.15 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.08%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

