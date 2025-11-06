Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 700 Graco Inc. $GGG

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Graco by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its stake in Graco by 7.4% during the second quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 4,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Graco by 320.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Fullcircle Wealth LLC grew its stake in Graco by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Graco during the second quarter worth approximately $3,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $82.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.06 and a 1-year high of $92.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.41.

Graco Announces Dividend

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $543.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.07 million. Graco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 20th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GGG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on shares of Graco in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Graco from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

