Trillium Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Allegion PLC $ALLE

Trillium Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,011 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,432 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegion were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Allegion by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $165.82 on Thursday. Allegion PLC has a twelve month low of $116.57 and a twelve month high of $180.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.42.

Allegion Dividend Announcement

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 16.09%.The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Allegion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.200 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Allegion’s payout ratio is 27.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegion from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Allegion from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Allegion from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $176.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALLE

Allegion Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.