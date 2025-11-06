Genus Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. $CASY

Genus Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 19.7% in the second quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 20,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 44.2% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.5% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.40, for a total value of $1,936,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,439,312.20. This represents a 30.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

CASY opened at $525.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $540.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.66. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.08 and a 12-month high of $572.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 3.54%.The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $564.00.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

