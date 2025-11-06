372 Shares in Invesco QQQ $QQQ Acquired by ROI Financial Advisors LLC

ROI Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSG Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 8.2% in the first quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 110,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 75,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,228,000 after acquiring an additional 37,605 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ opened at $623.28 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $637.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $599.86 and its 200-day moving average is $557.61.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were issued a $0.694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.