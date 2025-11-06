Blue Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,594 Shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF $JSI

Blue Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JSI – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC owned 0.36% of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF worth $3,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF by 20.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after buying an additional 22,387 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,245,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $712,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $2,474,000.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of JSI opened at $51.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.28. Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.05 and a 52 week high of $53.15.

Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Securitized Income ETF (JSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to the US securitized market. The fund invests predominantly in investment grade securities. JSI was launched on Nov 8, 2023 and is issued by Janus Henderson.

