Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases New Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 54,727 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.19% of Gibraltar Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 30.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,012,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $118,034,000 after buying an additional 471,108 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,694,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 479,894 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,151,000 after purchasing an additional 175,769 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 191,688 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 128,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 102,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.2%

ROCK stock opened at $60.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.59. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.96 and a 1-year high of $75.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $310.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.50 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 10.08%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.200-4.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gibraltar Industries

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.