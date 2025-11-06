Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-four brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.6706.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UAA shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.76. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $11.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 1.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Under Armour has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Under Armour

In other Under Armour news, Director Dawn N. Fitzpatrick acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.93 per share, for a total transaction of $493,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,121.28. This trade represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert John Sweeney acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $488,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 133,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $652,436.48. This represents a 296.77% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired 202,045 shares of company stock worth $991,000 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 620.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 583.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Under Armour by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

