Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $11.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.1250.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Harmonic from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Harmonic
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmonic
Harmonic Trading Up 0.1%
NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Harmonic had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm had revenue of $142.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Harmonic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Harmonic Company Profile
Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Harmonic
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- 3 Cash-Rich Stocks With High Growth Potential Right Now
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Why Vertical Aerospace Stock Could Double After This Flight Test
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Amazon: Breakout Confirmed—Here’s Where It Could Go Next
Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.