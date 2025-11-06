Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives $11.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.1250.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Harmonic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Harmonic from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Harmonic by 310.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 3,077,776 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327,272 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Harmonic by 112.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,925,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,431 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,621,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,432,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmonic by 249.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 718,996 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,808,000 after acquiring an additional 513,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $10.44 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $7.80 and a 52 week high of $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. Harmonic had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 9.96%.The firm had revenue of $142.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Harmonic has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.060-0.120 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Harmonic will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband solutions worldwide. The company operates through Broadband and Video segments. The Broadband segment sells broadband access solutions and related services, including cOS software-based broadband access solutions to broadband operators; and cOS central cloud services, a subscription service for cOS customers.

